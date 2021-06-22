Pittsfield Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen…

The Pittsfield Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old teen. The teen is identified as Gabriel Ramos. He is a white male, approximately 5'8" according to the information posted on the Pittsfield Police Facebook page this morning. Gabriel has light colored hair and blue eye. When last seen he was wearing a lite blue jean and a gray sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone with information on Gabriel's whereabouts to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. The photo was provided by the PPD.

Currently in addition to Gabriel there are five children from Pittsfield missing according to the missingkids.org website.

Nevaeh Mack is 15-years-old and missing since June 1st this year. Nevaeh is a white female with brown hair (occasionally dyed red), brown eyes and is 5'4" and approximately 131 lbs. (pictured below)

Four siblings have been missing since October 21, 2020 and is believed to be in the company of their mother according to the missingkids.org site. The three children ...Saphira Zaitshik 8 years-old (photo below) ...Aaleo Zaitshik age 6...Zyanya Zaitshik age 5...and Karei Zaitshik age 4. There are no photos available for Aaleo, Zyanya, or Karei. The Pittsfield Police Facebook post is below...

The post from the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page is below...

Pittsfield Police Department

