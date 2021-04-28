Red Sox and Mets Tonight…Put Your Sox on WNAW, WBEC-AM or WSBS

The Red Sox are back in action tonight with game 2 of their quick 2-game series against the Mets at Citi Field in New York. The Sox won the first game last night 2 to 1 on a great pitching performance by Garrett Richards and the 1st home run of the season by Bobby Dalbec. Richards was acquired in free agency in the off season and was dominate on the mound only giving up 1 run while striking out 10 Mets and not walking a single batter.

Tonight, the Sox send Nick Pivetta and his 2-0 record to the hump tonight against the 2-1 Jacob deGrom for the Mets. deGrom is one of the best pitches in the National League with an impressive two Cy Young awards sitting on a shelf at home in his man-cave. Alex Verdugo will be back in the lineup tonight after missing the last two games after tweaking his hammy in Saturday’s game.

The Sox continue to impress sitting alone in the AL East with a 15-9 record. The Rays and Blue Jays are 3 games in back of the Sox and the Orioles and Yankees are 4.5 games back. Tonight’s first pitch is at 6:40.

Here’s the Sox lineup for tonight’s game…

CF Kiké Hernández RF Alex Verdugo LF J.D. Martinez SS Xander Bogaerts 3B Rafael Devers C Christian Vázquez 2B Marwin Gonzalez 1B Bobby Dalbec P Nick Pivetta

In addition to listening to the game on New Country 94.7, you can also listen in the Pittsfield area to 1420-AM WBEC and in Great Barrington 94.1 WSBS.

Here’s the upcoming Red Sox broadcast schedule for WNAW…WBEC-AM and WSBS…

