Red Sox Baseball Returns Tonight on WSBS

Red Sox Baseball action returns to tonight (July 24) on 860AM & 94.1FM, WSBS. The Sox kick off their 60 game season as they will be home to the Orioles. The games will be fanless but on the radio, it will be what you're used to hearing for the most part as fan noise will be piped into the radio and television broadcasts.

We want to thank all of our sponsors for making it possible for WSBS to once again broadcast the games. We know the public has been craving Red Sox Baseball on the radio as we have received emails and phone calls asking if we will be aring the games once again this year. Listening to the games on the radio will give us some normalcy and some comfort for sure.

Thanks to the following:

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

John's Garage and Autobody in Housatonic

Bachetti's Auto

Berkshire Meadows

Fairview Hospital

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Herrington's Lumber, Millwork and Building Supplies

Also, a special thanks to our dedicated and loyal listeners for staying tuned in to the Sox games on WSBS each and every season.

Just a reminder that Major League Baseball prohibits radio stations from streaming the games so make sure you listen on either 860AM or 94.1FM.

Here's the schedule for the first five games of the season

Friday 7/24 Orioles vs Red Sox 6:30p (pregame) 7:30 (first pitch)

Saturday 7/25 Orioles vs Red Sox 12:35p (pregame) 1:35 (first pitch)

Sunday 7/26 Orioles vs Red Sox 12:35p (pregame) 1:35 (first pitch)

Monday 7/27 Mets vs Red Sox 6:30p (pregame) 7:30 (first pitch)

Tuesday 7/28 Mets vs Red Sox 6:30p (pregame) 7:30 (first pitch)