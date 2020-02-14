Return Of The Radio Express On WSBS

It's that time again when Lisa Zarcone (aka Lisa Z) makes her return to our WSBS airwaves as she will team up with yours truly to co-host a portion of my Saturday morning show. She enjoys her monthly on-air gig as her return to the beautiful Berkshires is like coming back home to familiar territory as she resided in the south county area prior to moving east of the area. Lisa not only presents her on-air savvy but will also fill us in on her state wide journey as The Bay State's Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors while she continues to represent those who cannot speak up due to this tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives.

Another novel entitled "The Book Of Jo Ann" is a work in progress and should be completed by years end, a follow-up to "The Unspoken Truth" which continues to impact those who read about her trying and difficult situation in life. Her first book was the vehicle that connected us via social media and blossomed into a rock solid life-long friendship. I best describe Z as an "INNOVATIVE" person with a mission to discuss this sensitive issue through various platforms including informative lectures, seminars and book signings. Log on to her personal web site and familiarize yourself on what she is all about. To sum it all up: The Real Deal and truly an example of "good people" in this earth.

As an added bonus, a musical guest will also join us. Elizabeth Tranka is the lead singer of The Refrigerators, a capital region based group from neighboring New York consisting of 10 talented musicians who infuse funk, rock and R & B with an awesome rhythm and powerhouse horn section plus top-notch vocals in a kinetic and energetic stage presence that has elicited positive response from their loyal audiences as a trip to the dance floor is mandatory to experience a high energy live music presentation. You can learn more about The Refrigerators by logging on here. You can also find them on Facebook and don't forget to LIKE their page.

Join us on Saturday morning at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post.

