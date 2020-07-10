Reunited And It Feels So Good!

I always look forward to the one Saturday during each month when my "Radio Wife" Lisa Z joins yours truly to co-host a portion of my show here on YOUR Home Town Station. She will phone in from home as we are still not permitted to bring in live guests at our Stockbridge Road studios until further notice, but as they say "the show MUST go ON".

"The Radio Express" will make a stop this Saturday at 11:05 am as Ron and Lisa will spotlight some of the BEST 80's songs from "The Rad Decade" and we'll also find out "What's Up With Lisa Z" as future plans are on the horizon as always. She enjoys her monthly on-air gig as her love for the beautiful Berkshires continues as she was once a south county resident before moving east to the Springfield area.

Lisa presents her on air savvy in a unique way and continues to serve as The Bay State's Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as she continues to represent those who cannot speak up due to this tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives. I can best describe Z in one word: "INNOVATIVE" as her courage and determination to discuss this sensitive issue resonates well through various platforms including informative lectures, seminars and book signings. Log on to her personal web site and familiarize yourself on what she is all about. To sum it up even further: "The REAL Deal" and truly an example of GOOD people in this earth.

Join us this Saturday morning after the 11 o'clock news on air at 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here, on the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device and via your Smart Speaker.

A terrific hour of conversation and entertainment awaits you for the first half of your weekend. As I mention during the weekly RONICLES feature on our WSBS Facbook page: "No matter how you slice it, it's STILL the same ol' show. JOIN US!