Ron & Lisa Z: The On-Air Express Teams Up Once Again

It's a miracle that my "loyal and true friend" Lisa Zarcone will be in studio to co-host with me as she just returned from a family vacation in sunny Florida (lucky her) and the calendar STILL says we are in the month of November as her monthly on-air appearance on WSBS will also be a special one. For more details, you'll have to tune in Saturday morning at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post.

The Berkshire county native enjoys returning to Great Barrington for her once-a-month appearance on our airwaves as she will assist Ron Carson in presenting the BEST mix of music from the 60's to today and they will chat about various topics on hand including the latest regarding her statewide journey as The Bay State's Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as continues being the voice for those who cannot speak up as people in this trying situation can relate to a similar turmoil.

Lisa had the courage to tell her story by using pen and paper in her compelling novel "The Unspoken Truth' which continues to be a popular choice of reading at area book stores as this book was the vehicle that connected us to social media and a rock solid lifelong friendship. I can describe Lisa in one word: "INNOVATIVE" as she continues to bring a slew of original ideas and creativity to the table regarding this sensitive subject as her journey has taken her statewide through informative lectures, seminars and book signings.

Check out Lisa's personal web site as you will find a wealth of information and photos as this platform also serves as a terrific way to get acquainted with this lovely home grown lady who is truly "good people" in this world.

