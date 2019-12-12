Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth This Weekend

Tis the season for enjoying great food AND fantastic desserts to boot. Now is your time to stock up on these tantalizing treats here in south county as The Christ Trinity Church located at 180 Main Street, route 7 in Sheffield will present their annual holiday bake sale this Saturday, December 14th from 10 am to 2 pm.

Admission and parking are free as you can also stock up on your gift giving needs just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah as the get-together will feature a wonderful selection of holiday baked goods, cookies, cakes, candies, jams, jellies, granola and let's not forget various fruit cakes (yes, they are still popular this time of the year).

A holiday bazaar will also be open for business featuring a variety of decorations, reasonably priced gifts and many other holiday oriented items. For more details, call (413) 229-8811 or log on to the church's web site by going here or you can go to their Facebook page.

