Cap Off Your Weekend With A Delicious Meal

The West Stockbridge Congregational Church located at 45 Main Street in West Stockbridge invites you to bring your appetite on Sunday as they will serve up their annual Harvest Dinner with all proceeds to assist various church programs in the southern Berkshire county community.

The menu includes turkey with all the trimmings including stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash, peas, rolls, gravy, apple pie, coffee, tea and hot chocolate and the best part is it's "all you can eat".

Two servings will take place on October 6th, the first at 4:30 pm and the second will commence at 6:15 pm. Take-outs will be available or if you prefer, dine in and enjoy the camaraderie with your Berkshire county neighbors.

Church moderator JoAnn Wodecki will be checking in with Ron Carson on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat which airs at 10:05 am immediately following the WSBS Trading Post. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Listen LIVE on line by logging on here. You can also download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device or access via Google home and Amazon Alexa devices.

For more information on this get-together and future church oriented functions, call Pastor Patty Fox at The West Stockbridge Congregational Church's at (413) 232-4256.