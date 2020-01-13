Parents Are Invited To A “Meet The 1st Grade Teachers” Event

The former Rudolf Steiner School has a new moniker: They are now known as The Berkshire Waldorf School and this facility remains on the same location on West Plain Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Their curriculum will continue to integrate academic excellence with movement, music, outdoor learning and the arts as they will also continue to offer sliding scale tuition and generous scholarships for students based in need.

Prospective parents are invited to a classroom tour and open house this Thursday, January 16th from 9 to 11 am as this free community event will also include a peek into classes in progress for students enrolled in Pre-K through 8th grade.

The school will also present a "Meet The 1st Grade Teachers" event on Saturday, January 18th from 10 am until 12 noon. Class teacher Safina Alessandra and various instructors in music, language, bio-dynamic farming, movement and hand works will also be on hand to let participants know how their children will obtain a positive account of active learning and allows students to express their curiosity and imagination in the process. Free child care will also be available during this weekend get together. Call (413) 528-4015, extension 106.

Berkshire Waldorf School is now accepting applications for the 2020 to 2021 school year until February 1st. to learn more, log on to their web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Berkshire Waldorf School for on-air and on-line usage)