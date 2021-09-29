Save This Weekend To Binge Watch A Unique Series Of Films

Six continents will join together as they will view a variety of short films that have been created by movie makers across the globe including the United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, France, Norway and Afghanistan to name a few. You can decide on which movie will advance for a chance to compete in the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards. In other words: "You Be The Judge"

The Manhattan Short Film Festival will be presented locally from October 1st to the 3rd at The Berkshire Museum's Little Cinema, located at 39 South Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Showtimes are scheduled for 3 pm as 10 finalists will vie for the coveted prize and the world wide audience will have a final say in this matter. The total running time is 2 hours in length per day. Tickets are priced at $7 per person and $5 if you are a member of The Berkshire Museum. To purchase tickets, access this link. Due to safety procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this weekend's showing will observe proper social distancing guidelines and all patrons MUST wear masks while in attendance.

The 24th annual event has become a worldwide staple as audiences are treated to a series of short films that are innovative and entertaining in nature. A complete itinerary of events can be found by accessing The Manhattan Short web site. Patrons will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite motion picture as the results will be tabulated and posted on-line within the next day (Monday, October 4th).

Grab some popcorn and "ENJOY THE SHOWS" as I emphasize this in plural because there is more than one movie to watch within a 3 day span in our very own backyard. For more information on future events presented by the Berkshire Museum, you can head to their web site by going here.

