Second Victim Dies as a Result of Great Barrington Fire

After battling injuries sustained in a structure fire earlier this week, Susan Romano has died.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Great Barrington Fire Department are sad to report that Susan Romano succumbed to injuries suffered in Monday’s structure fire in Great Barrington.

The 67-year-old died at Albany Medical Center Tuesday night. Her husband, Michael Romano, died Monday night.

On behalf of the town of Great Barrington, I offer our heartfelt condolences to their family. Every fire death is tragic, but the loss cuts deeper during the holidays Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger said.

The Great Barrington Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Berkshire District Attorney are jointly investigating the fire. The early focus is on an accidental cause but the investigation is continuing.