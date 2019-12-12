Shop, Sip and Stroll This Weekend in GB

A Great Barrington holiday tradition returns to the downtown area this Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3-8pm. It's the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Holiday, Shop, Sip and Stroll sponsored by Lee Bank. This event is jam packed with holiday activities for people of all ages. See the events schedule here. Get ready to enjoy raffles, face painting, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live windows, gingerbread house decorating,adult wreath making, holiday photo booth, street vendors, a bonfire, holiday hayrides, kids games, photo cutouts, student carolers, fireworks and much more.

This is a great way to tackle your holiday shopping while buying local and spending time with friends, family and neighbors along the way.

Plus WSBS will be broadcasting live at the stroll beginning at 2pm and we will be cranking out holiday music to enhance your stroll experience. Happy Holidays from your friends at WSBS.

(Article image sent to WSBS from Betsy Andrus of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for online use)