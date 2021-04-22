I find it peculiar that approximately a week ago, the weather services were putting out storm watches and winter weather advisories for upcoming snow in the Berkshires when in reality the storm turned out to be the storm that wasn't with a few exceptions in the higher elevations.

Yesterday, the weather services were calling for some snow in the evening through today and didn't include any kind of watch or advisory. Well, they should have. Not that I wish or hope for watches, advisories or warnings, but the overnight and early morning snowfall compared to last week, was more significant if you ask me.

As someone who drives from Pittsfield to Great Barrington in the overnight hours, I found this morning's commute more difficult. Whereas last week, the snow wasn't sticking to the ground, I could travel at normal speeds to work without any concerns. I couldn't do that as much this morning. Pittsfield, Lenox and Lee roads were covered pretty significantly and I had to reduce speed in order to ensure safe travel. Even Pittsfield Lenox road had decent snow cover (that's the image of this post) to the point where I had to go slower than the speed limit. The roads weren't completely bare or black until I reached Stockbridge and then it was smooth sailing from there.

I'll give props to the National Weather Service for putting out a special weather statement regarding slick areas this morning, but to me it seems weird that there wasn't an official advisory this time around. It definitely would have made for better planning on my part. Am I out of line here or do you think there should have been an advisory for the latest April snowfall?

