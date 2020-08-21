Sprinkling Stardust This Weekend On WSBS

About a month ago, I paid a visit to The Spa City (Saratoga Springs, New York) and spent a few hours with one of our favorite guests who frequently checks in on her "Home Town Station". Cassandra Kubinski is LOYAL and TRUE to WSBS as she listens via the FREE WSBS app while on the go or on-line when she is taking a break from creating a unique blend of music at her home studio, located not too far from the venerable race track which remains closed to the general public, but the horses are STILL running 5 days a week until Labor Day.

August 21st is a celebratory day as Cass celebrates her birthday and it truly marks a momentous occasion in her musical career as her new CD entitled "Stardust" has been exclusively released and she will give us a sneak preview of the title track during this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat with Ron Carson.

The music is also accompanied by as series of cool videos that were filmed in Santa Monica, California and Boulder, Colorado. She wrote the song while vacationing with her husband, Bogdan in Maui, Hawaii prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Stardust" was produced by Chris Sclafani who worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and former No Doubt lead singer, Gwen Stefani. DJ Taz Rashid also provides back-up vocals and Tony Daniels exhibits his guitar savvy. He also was instrumental in producing the title track of this "cosmic" compilation.

Cassandra will also fill us in on her upcoming projects as she yearns to perform in front of a LIVE audience, but the pandemic is still putting a hold on those plans, but you can STILL enjoy her musical accomplishments on various platforms including Sound Cloud, Spotify, Pandora, I-Tunes, Google Play and Apple Music.

She also invites you to check out her web site at anytime. Why wait? Log on now by going here. Connect with Cass on Facebook and Instagram and if you become a member of her newsletter, she'll give you the inside track on future musical releases.

Join Ron and Cass this Saturday morning at 11:05. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on our home page and go to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home to activate your Smart Speaker. Visit your local app store or Google Play and download the FREE WSBS app on your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device and take us along wherever you GO....In other words "we are portable" anytime day or night.