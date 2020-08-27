Start Off A New Month With A “Story Walk”

The Bushnell-Sage Memorial Library on Main Street in Sheffield is presenting a Story Walk on Friday, September 4th as Lois Ehlert's "Growing Vegetable Soup" will be featured to begin the Labor Day holiday weekend. This event is also made possible by The Berkshire Atheneum and The Wee Read Early Literacy Team.

The Story Walk projects are created by a resident of The Green Mountain State, Anne Ferguson and has been developed in collaboration with The Kellogg-Hubbard Library as all ages can enjoy family friendly fun to officially kick off the weekend. The 3 pm reading commences at The Sheffield Farmers Market at The Old Parish Church parking lot where you can shop locally and help out area merchants. A dozen vendors are available to serve you until October 9th as they will offer home grown food, fruits, vegetables and assorted souvenirs. For more details, log on to their web site by going here.

Free outdoor fun awaits everyone at Pine Knoll Park located behind The Bushnell-Sage Memorial Library as the bilingual laminated tale will be read in English and Spanish and offers tips and advice on how to harvest your own garden's bounty. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase as all proceeds will assist future presentations of this nature here in south county.

During this outdoor event, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. For more details, log on to the library's web site

A footnote on this article: Story Walk is a registered service mark that is owned by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont.

