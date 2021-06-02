June Events At Bushnell-Sage Library

Signs of a return to normalcy slowly are coming to fruition here in the Berkshires and all across our tri-state region as our friends at The Bushnell-Sage Library located at 48 Main Street in Sheffield are proud to present a series of fun filled events that will entertain and enthrall all ages in attendance.

Look out for the crew as they will be LIVE on location at The Sheffield Farmer's Market with giveaways and lots more surprises we can't even discuss as their first appearance is scheduled for Friday, June 11th from 3 to 6 pm.

A FREE outdoor event, Wingmasters: LIVE Birds of Prey takes place on Friday, June 18th at 1 pm featuring an array of fine feathered friends. You will be dazzled by the assortment of birds on display as this event invites everyone to pick up a grab and go goodie bag that ties in to the library's popular Summer Reading Program Tails and Tales series.

As a precautionary measure, this year's annual appearance by The Boston Red Sox Mascot, Wally, The Green Monster will be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, June 29th at 3 pm. Pre-registration is required for this particular event. For more information OR to sign-up, log on here and click the calendar section to access the link.

Program Coordinator Caitlin Hotaling promises more family fun will be in store for all during the months of July and August. Check back for further updates as we will keep you posted on future events. For more details, give them a call at (413) 229-7004.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Bushnell-Sage Library for on-air and on-line usage)