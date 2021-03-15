State Police Warn of New Phone Scam

The Massachusetts State Police have issued a warning to Mass residents to be aware of recent phone scams phishing for your personal information. The scammers actually have found a way for Police phone numbers or a “Police ID” to come up on your phone’s caller-ID system. Appearing to the mark as a legitimate police inquiry.

If you do receive such a call do not give the caller any personal information. State Police instruct you to hang up and to immediately call your local police department.

Phone scammers often prey on senior citizens. A popular phone scam in recent months starts with a text or email informing you that a recent Amazon purchase on your account has been processed…usually for a large amount of money. Of course, knowing that you did not authorize that large purchase you engage with the phone number or email address given. The scammer then instructs you on how to reverse the charge. The song-and-dance by the scammer will state they do not have a relationship with the provider and instructs you to purchase and send them gift cards for the same amount. They will tell you once they receive the gift cards, they will send you cash for the amount of the gift cards and original phony purchase.

It is amazing how many people will do exactly what the scammer asks. They are usually very convincing and use high pressure and scare tactics to get you to comply.

The post by the Mass State Police to their Facebook page is below.

Massachusetts State Police

We have recently become aware of hoax callers masking calls with State Police and other police agency phone numbers, meaning the hoax call would show a police department phone number on your caller ID. If you receive a call like this, please do not give any personal, financial, or sensitive information over the phone. Hang up and report it to your local police department.