Summer Break Extended for MA Students This Year

Summer break has been extended as students in Massachusetts will return to the classroom up to two weeks later than initially planned this fall.

Masslive.com reports elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley announced the decision on Monday following discussions with the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association, AFT-Massachusetts and the Boston Teachers’ Union.

The school year will be reduced from 180 days to 170 days to allow school districts the additional 10 days to prepare for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

