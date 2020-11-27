The Latest WSBS Facebook Friday Winner

Our WSBS Facebook page has a total of almost 3,500 listeners who have given their thumbs up approval and we thank each and every one of you for LIKING our page and we make it worth your while by checking out some informative posts and your comments are truly appreciated as you show support for YOUR Home Town Station.

As a reward, we draw a lucky name to receive an awesome prize every Friday at 7:50 am with our "Main Man & Main Dad" Jesse Stewart, so without further ado, here is this Past Friday's recipient of a family four pack of movie passes to The Tri-Plex Cinemas in Great Barrington:

Congratulations to Rania Markham of Sheffield, Massachusetts. Even though the theater has yet to re-open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, once the doors re-open, Rania and 3 others will be front row and center to catch a movie of their choice right behind Railroad Street here in south county.

You can get in on next week's drawing by hitting the LIKE button on our WSBS Facebook page and you will be automatically eligible for upcoming drawings, so what are you waiting for: Log on to our WSBS Facebook page today and who knows, we could be calling out your name on an upcoming Friday morning. Good Luck from the station that LOVES to make you a winner each and every day; 860 AM AND 94.1 FM, WSBS.

You can also listen LIVE on-line and while you are on our web site, get step-by-step instructions to install your Smart Speaker device by clicking the LISTEN tab on our home page. Take us along wherever you go by downloading the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device. Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE"