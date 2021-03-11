The Radio Express Returns This Weekend

The 80's: Best known as "The RAD Decade" as this era is extra special for yours truly being that I played most of these golden greats when they were "brand spanking new" and it is a pleasure to continue showcasing this great music each and every day on YOUR Home Town Station. It is also a memorable decade for my WSBS "Radio Wife" Lisa Z as she was accustomed to hearing her favorite songs from that era during her high school days. End result: This edition of "The Radio Express" will focus on "feel good" music as we take you back in time when boom boxes, walk mans, Cabbage Patch Kids, friendship bracelets and G.I. Joe were fixtures in our lives.

Lisa's monthly guest DJ appearance will offer a twin-spin on our airwaves as she checks in with Ron Carson for round one this Saturday morning at 11:05 and another show is scheduled for Saturday, March 27th as the on-air duo will maximize their efforts to bring you the BEST in 80's tunes as we take you back in time for a solid 60 minutes. Feel free to "Footloose" and party hearty to the music that is near and dear to all of us. Once again, her segment will emanate from her residence in Springfield, but we are counting the days when she will join me LIVE in studio.

We will also feature her special segment "What's Up With Lisa Z" for updates on various happenings that gear towards her all important mission in life. She serves as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors with a goal to assist those who cannot speak up as people during this trying situation. Lately, Z has been involved in virtual presentations and remains active in social media to continue lending a voice toward this sensitive subject matter.

Lisa is currently working on her second literary accomplishment "The Book of Jo Ann" as she hopes to release this novel by year's end. Her first book "The Unspoken Truth" continues to impact readers as the story is based on actual events in her life that are documented in each pivoting chapter. It is because of this work and her ties to the Berkshires (she was a resident of "Beautiful Becket" before moving east) that we made a rock-solid connection through Linked In as my interest in the content peaked and I invited her for a LIVE interview to discuss this compelling story back in 2017. Since then, she has become an integral part of the WSBS family as I best describe Lisa as "INNOVATIVE" and I am so proud to call her "my forever friend and esteemed radio colleague" (and she continues to shine as a guest DJ, hence the nickname "radio wife")

Check out Lisa's personal web site as you will find a wealth of information, a series of blogs and some cool photos featuring the two of us in her gallery as this platform serves as a terrific way to get acquainted with this lovely lady who is truly "good people" in this world and that's a fact. You can also connect with her on Facebook, Linked In and via Instagram as these sites also update you on her latest accomplishments in life.

Tune in to "The Radio Express" on 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS for a pair of shows on March 13th and March 27th. You can also listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to access your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Remember: "WE ARE PORTABLE"