The Radio Express Returns To WSBS

It is that time when you can punch your ticket and climb aboard "The Radio Express" on YOUR Hometown Station. "My radio wife" Lisa Z will join yours truly this Saturday morning for another ROCKING get-together from her Springfield, Massachusetts residence. We're counting the days when Z will be joining me LIVE in studio for future broadcasts, but for now she will continue her segment from her home.

Her newfound career as a guest DJ began with a guest appearance with me on WSBS in 2017 and the rest is history as our on-air chemistry continues to shine. My star pupil gets an A plus in show prep as she always does her homework prior to each broadcast as one highlight features a plethora of valuable information and surprises on the music that we feature (No Feel Good 80's this time around, but don't worry, we will spotlight some tunes from that RAD decade as we feature key songs from our regular adult-contemporary format)

Z is currently working on her second literary accomplishment "The Book of Jo Ann" as she hopes to release this novel by year's end. Her first book "The Unspoken Truth" continues to impact readers as this story is based on factual events in her life that are documented in each pivoting chapter. It is because of this work and her ties to the Berkshires (she was a resident of "Beautiful Becket" before moving east to Springfield) as we made a rock-solid connection. We are SO PROUD that Lisa has become an integral part of our WSBS family as I can best describe her in just one word: :"INNOVATIVE". She is truly "my forever friend and esteemed radio colleague" as the spotlight shines on her once a moth guest DJ appearance, therefore earning and the honor of being "my radio wife".

We will also feature her special segment "What's Up With Lisa Z" for a a pair of updates on various happenings that gear towards her all important mission in life. She also serves as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors with a goal to assist those who cannot speak up as people during this trying situation. Lately, Lisa has been involved in virtual presentations and recently received a coveted honor which benchmarks the reason why she continues lending a voice toward this sensitive subject matter.

Check out Lisa's personal web site as you'll find a wealth of information, a series of blogs and some cool photos featuring the two of us in her gallery as this platform serves as a terrific way to get acquainted with this lovely lady who I truly regard as "good people". There is also a new addition to her page which features a salute to WSBS: "Radio Home of the Berkshires". You can also connect with Z via Facebook, Linked In and via Instagram as these sites also update you on her latest accomplishments and her all-important mission in life.

