The Return Of Yoga & Centering Prayer In W Stockbridge

Start the New Year with a resolution to boost your spiritual health as a second six week series of opening to the sacred through yoga and centering prayer. These classes will once again be offered every Tuesday for the next six weeks by Kripalu Faculty Teacher Susannah Beattie and Pastor Patty Fox will present a centering prayer afterwards. The first session is set for January 7th from 6 to 7:30 pm at The village of West Stockbridge's Congregational Church located at 45 Main Street.

Each class is $10 per person and all participants should bring their own yoga mats. The aim of these weekly classes is to consent and surrender to the presence of God as all in attendance can let go of every kind of thought during the moments of prayer as one moves from "Here I Am God" to simply being with the almighty Lord in that particular moment.

During the yoga portion of this class, movements are slow as each posture is linked with breath gradually moving in out of each particular pose as those who par take will explore pain-free range of motion with rhythmic movements that soothe and relax the nervous system to invite a deeper connection with body, mind and spirit.

