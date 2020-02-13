Your Chance To Experience Freedom From Pain

In the course of our daily lives, various life events including medical conditions, injuries and pro-inflammatory habits can lead to an uncomfortable amount of physical pain. How do you go about to remedy this situation? The answer: By generating movement and meditative practices with a nutrition-focused strategy that includes skillful usage of food and botanicals as the end result can reduce excess tension and you'll be able to find much needed relief and you can create more tranquility in your life.

The Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health on Interlaken Road in Stockbriddge, Massachusetts will present a 4 day event from February 14th to the 17th that is sure to guide you through your personal path to ease. Come on over and explore the new basics of nutritional well-being and educate yourself about various supplements and herbal preparations. You can also par take in a gentle yoga or qigong class that will truly release any excess stress and the ability to embark in creative expression journeys that will assist in a personal healing from the inside out.

Kathie Swift and Annie B Kay will serve as your personal guides as they pass along their experience and wisdom to each and every participant. Both women are experts in the fields of nutrition and yoga. To learn more about Kathie, log on to her web site by going here. You can also check out Annie's web site for more pertinent information on the subject matter featured in this article.

For more details on these featured classes and upcoming events at Kripalu, click here

