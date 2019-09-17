Tuesdays Feature Yoga And Centering Prayer

The West Stockbridge Congregational Church on Main Street is offering a unique get-together every Tuesday evening as they feature a gentle yoga practice led by kripalu faculty teacher, Susannah Beattie followed by a Centering Prayer that is conducted by Pastor Patty Fox.

The aim of these weekly classes is to consent and surrender to the presence of God as participants can let go of every kind of thought during the moments of prayer as one moves from thinking "Here I Am, God" to simply being with the almighty Lord at that particular moment.

During the yoga portion of this class, movements are slow and each posture is linked with breath gradually moving in and out of each particular pose as they explore pain-free ranger of motion with rhythmic movements that soothe and relax the nervous system to invite a deeper connection with body, mind and spirit.

These classes are priced at $10 per session. They begin at 6:30 pm every Tuesday and will continue until October 15th as participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. Pastor Patty will join Ron Carson to discuss these stimulating courses on Wednesday's edition of WSBS's "Let's Talk" which begins at 9:05 am on YOUR Home Town Station, 860 AM and 94.1 FM. You can also tune in via Google Home or Amazon Alexa enabled devices and you can download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device.

