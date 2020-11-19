This Saturday, “The Radio Express” Rocks the WSBS Airwaves

On the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, I am thankful for my "radio wife", Lisa Z who graces our airwaves with our monthly Saturday Morning show as we look back at the decade that featured friendship bracelets, Cabbage Patch Kids, GI Joe, Rubik's Cube and some of the BEST "RAD" music on the planet. A Feel Good 80's Weekend wouldn't be complete without her everpopular presence as she will be checking in remotely from her Springfield, Massachusetts residence (I can't wait until we are back in studio, we'll keep you posted on the horizon).

A while back, Lisa and her family resided in the hills of "Beautiful Becket" as she enjoys this monthly on-air gig on WSBS as it's her way of giving back to our listening area and we all enjoy Z's on-air savvy and she keeps us informed on her state wide journey as The Bay State's Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Survivors as she continues to represent those who cannot speak up from this tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives.

The segment has been deemed "What's Up With Lisa Z" as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on personal appearances including a series of informative lectures, seminars and book signings. She continues to present her mission through video and Facebook as you are also invited to check out Lisa's personal web site where you will find an assortment of personal blogs and information that details her cause plus don't forget to check out the gallery of photos which features the engineers of WSBS's "Radio Express".

Her first book, "The Unspoken Truth" is STILL resonating well with the reading public as this compelling novel was the vehicle that connected us via social media and blossomed into a rock-solid life-long friendship. A second installment entitled "The Book of Jo Ann" continues to be a work in progress and is scheduled for release sometime in 2021. If I can describe Z in one word, the obvious choice would be "INNOVATIVE" with a capital I.

Join Ron and Lisa this Saturday at 11:05 am for a stroll down 80's memory lane as this week's edition will feature music from some of your favorite films that were released in that era, # 1 "RAD" tracks and a few one-hit wonders that you probably forgot about, but we'll bring them back in high fashion.

