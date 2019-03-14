A Musical Workshop featuring Heather Christian

Obie award winning singer Heather Christian will be presenting a song writing work shop entitled American Fugue from April 2nd through the 6th at The Ancram Opera House in neighboring Columbia county. It's free and open to all who who want to perfect their skills in the musical realm. Enrollment is limited as this work shop will also feature your creations in rehearsals that precedes a public performance on Saturday, April 13th.

This cycle of songs and innovative selections will focus on small American towns and the people who are dedicated to their community as this forum also expands area residents the opportunity to connect with the performing arts.

Heather comes from a musical oriented family as her father was a well-known blues musician and her mother was a go-go dancer. She is an exclusive Sundance Fellow and Ars Nova Uncharted Member. Some of her musical accomplishments including animal wisdom that premiered 2 years ago, performances at The National Theatre in London, and she recently spent an entire summer at Hudson Valley Shakespeare performing in classic works such as Macbeth, As You Like it and Measure for Measure.

Heather also composed short film scores including Eat, Pauline Alone, Woman In Deep and the 2014 award-winning Gregory Go Brown which garnered a 2014 Sundance Grand Jury Prize. She has also released 8 records and tours nationwide with her group The Arbonauts.

For more information or to sign up for Heather's week long classes, click on the link by going here . The Ancram Opera House is located at 1300 county route 7 in neighboring Columbia county.