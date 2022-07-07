This Weekend, The Ronicles Turn Into The Jessicles

On a rare occasion, yours truly takes a Saturday off and for good reason this time around: I am heading south to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to catch "Always: Patsy Cline" on Sunday afternoon featuring the lovely Misty Rowe as she portrays Louise Seger, a lady from Houston who befriends the legendary country star prior to her untimely passing in March of 1963. I look forward to seeing this theatrical presentation up close and personal this weekend and meeting up with Misty afterwards. Photos and a future article in the works. In two words: "Stand By"

In turn, The Ronicles feature on our WSBS Facebook page will be in the capable hands of "Our Main Man and Main Dad", Jesse Stewart as he will present a synopsis of our weekend programming on YOUR Home Town Station. I won't divulge any details as we will let him do the honors and you can find out about this alternate schedule for this Saturday and Sunday by logging on to our Facebook page starting on Friday morning.

Keep in mind, I'll be back at the helm NEXT Friday for another fresh installment of The Ronicles and we'll clue you in on everything that will air during the upcoming weekend. I can tell you one thing: A SPECIAL guest will visit us during our "Let's Talk" segment on July 16th and New England's George Reeves (aka Kevin Titus) checks in for a delayed edition of "The 10 @ 10 @ 10:10". I've said enough for now, so we'll clue you in as the time approaches us.

Jess, have fun with this pinch-hit presentation of our weekly on-line feature and don't forget to tune in this weekend on-air to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM

FYI--"The Ry Guy" (Mr. Pause) will be holding the fort for me on Friday and Monday during the midday hours and we'll catch you back here Tuesday morning at 10. ENJOY your weekend. I know I will.