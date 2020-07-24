This Weekend, We Will Chat With A Psychic Medium

Some words to best describe our upcoming guest who will check in on The WSBS Saturday Morning Chat:

Clairvoyant, Medium, Tarot Card and Aura Reader, Animal Communicator and Dream Interpreter.

Great Barrington's Diane Pate is also knowledgeable in the realm of Reiki which originated in Japan as this practice helps balance a person's energy, releases negativity and reduces stress as the end result creates a feeling of well-being. It is also beneficial in reducing pain associated with inflammation. To sum it up: Reiki is the life energy that flows through each and every human being.

Diane began this journey back in 2009 as a phone psychic for "The Psychic Power Network" and was considered top rated in her field. She also has taught classes regarding tarot card readings. Her motto is to be open, honest and non-judgemental in this sensitive craft and the mantra states that selected people come in to our lives for a reason, a season or even a lifetime and has delivered a proven 98% accuracy record in her daily accomplishments with some assistance from "the skies above".

Diane will check in with Ron Carson this Saturday morning at 10:05 immediately following the Trading Post.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release and bio courtesy of Diane Pate for on-air and on-line usage)