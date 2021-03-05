This Week’s Chat Focuses On The Iconic Film “Dirty Dancing”

The iconic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" still holds a place in our hearts. You are probably one of the 55 million people who own the soundtrack as one of the memorable tracks besides the Oscar winning (I've Had) "The Time Of My Life" is Patrick Swayze's power ballad "She's Like The Wind".

This musical masterpiece was a # 3 hit on the US Billboard charts and reached # 1 in the adult-contemporary scene. Let's not forget the album soundtrack remained at the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks and achieved worldwide status. This memorable song was first composed back in 1984 and was twice rejected by other films before Swayze pitched it to the Dirty Dancing producers 3 years later and the rest is history.

There was another gentleman who was instrumental in the success of this hit single. Stacy Widelitz co-wrote this recording with Swayze and he also contributed in the instrumental accompaniment by utilizing his Oberheim 8 synthesizer which permeated throughout this song which also received a coveted BMI award in 1988. The single also featured Wendy Fraser on back-up vocals.

Stacy has also scored features for over 20 made for TV movies and wrote the end title's to Disney's "Pocahontas" sequel, composed the dance music for the film "One Last Dance" where we received a 2004 best musical award at The Nashville Film Festival and was also nominated for an Emmy award for his contributions to "ABC's World Of Discovery". He also was the musical genius of ABC's animated series "Cro".

He is also an accomplished photographer who showcased his exhibits worldwide and some of his film noir classic black and white photos sell for about $1,800 and maybe you could include one of these masterpieces in you collection.

Stacy will share memories of his association with Patrick Swayze and behind the scenes stories from the filming of "Dirty Dancing" as he joins Ron Carson on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat which airs at 11:05 on YOUR Home Town Station. Tune in on-air at 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Listen LIVE on line by going here and while you are at our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home to access your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: Remember, "We Are Portable"

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of RadioActive Talent Inc. for on-air and on-line usage)