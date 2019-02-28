Three Huge Acts Just Added to Tanglewood’s 2019 Season

On Tuesday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., internationally renowned singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban returns to Tanglewood, bringing his summer 2019 Bridges tour to the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Mr. Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. Josh Groban last performed at Tanglewood in 2014 with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. He made his Tanglewood debut with John Williams and the Boston Pops in 2002.

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight makes her Tanglewood debut on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7:00 p.m. in the Shed. Known as the “Empress of Soul,” Ms. Knight’s hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” among countless others. Legendary R&B group The Spinners—known around the world for songs including “One Of A Kind Love Affair” and “Working My Way Back To You”—open this special performance.

Country music superstar Reba McEntire closes out the 2019 Tanglewood season on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 2:00 p.m. in the Shed. The iconic entertainer has become a household name through a successful career that spans music, television, film, theater, and retail. The Kennedy Center Honors recipient has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 2 GRAMMY Awards, and a GMA Dove Award in addition to other philanthropic and leadership accolades. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame member has sold over 56 million albums worldwide and will release a new album, 'Stronger Than The Truth,' April 5 on Big Machine Records.

