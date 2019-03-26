Time is Running Out to Pickup Your Auction Items

If you were the high bidder on items in the Great Radio Auction this past Saturday, and you have received your confirmation numbers; you need to stop by WSBS, 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM today through Wednesday and pick-up your items.

The deadline for item pickup is this Wednesday at 5:00 PM. All remaining items will be going up for sale this Thursday morning at approximately 9:35 AM following “Let’s Talk”. Thanks for participating in the Great Radio auction on your hometown station, WSBS.