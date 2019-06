Here are the latest local morning sports reports that aired on WSBS over the past couple of days. So if you missed your loved one's name in the morning we have these audio clips for you below. Coaches, feel free to continue to send us your scores and summaries by emailing jesse@wsbs.com and fun@wsbs.com.

WSBS Local Morning Sports - June 14, 2019

WSBS Local Morning Sports - June 13, 2019