Tonight’s Haunted Hike Has Been Cancelled

This evening's "Haunting In The Hills" hike inspired by horrifying Hollywood films has officially been cancelled due to weather related issues as the trails have seen an excessive amount of flooding within the past 48 hours due to the copious amounts of rain received throughout south county and the entire tri-state region. The event was to be held from 6:30 to 9 pm at CHP's main campus across the street from WSBS at 442 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Community Health Programs Inc. Chief Communications Betsy Strickler made the official announcement this afternoon during Ron Carson's midday program on WSBS as she cited "safety issues" as the main reason why this ghoulish event had to be put into the back burner. The annual fund raiser would benefit CHP family service programs.

A reschedule date for this bone chilling event has yet to be announced as the get-together is officially cancelled for now. If you have any further questions on this matter, please call Betsy Strickler at (413) 528-9311, extension 1178.

Participating sponsors included the Finnerty and Stevens Funeral Home on Main Street in Great Barrington and the Czeluzniak Funeral Home in Northampton, Massachusetts.