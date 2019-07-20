Trading Post Items For July 20

1) Jim has some FREE items available for pick-up in Great Barrington including a 4 and a half cast iron claw like bath tub and an assortment of vinyl cased windows suitable for a greenhouse. To inquire further, call (413) 528-3473.

2) Elaine has a pair of items for sale including a Sears Kenmore refrigerator with a freezer on the bottom, priced at $200 firm and a 80 inch by 38 inch wide Ethan Allen TV cabinet with storage unit. She'll take $300 or best offer. If interested, phone (413) 528-2257.

3) Jo has a Fuji Film digital camera (model # S-2000-H-C) with 2 cases, a SD card and rechargeable double A batteries, all for only $30 or best offer. Give her a call to claim this incredible deal (413) 274-6564.

4) Louie checked in from Alford with a pair of items including a hand held leaf blower priced at $130, firm and a system two aluminum ladder rack also firmly priced at $125. For more information, call (413) 329-9465.

5) Bill has a FREE large round cocktail table available for pick-up on Main Street in Housatonic. His son also has an assorted variety of Legos all for only $40. Call (413) 274-5010.

6) Al has a queen size Craftmatic adjustable bed frame available for $200 or he'll take best offer. Give him a call at 1-518-428-2618.

7) Carol checked in from neighboring Claverack, New York. She has a pair of zebra finches priced at $10 a piece. Call her today at 1-518-567-7646.

8) "Honda" Bob checked in from Housatonic with a single 5 foot by 8 foot axle utility trailer, a spare tire and platform for wheel truck. The whole package is priced at $600 firm. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

9) Pierre in Becket is STILL looking for a gas station air meter and he wants to add more vintage advertising signs to his collection. If you can assist him in his quest, phone (413) 441-2239.