Trading Post Items For March 16

1) Frank STILL has 4 chain saws for sale including 2 14 inch Ryobis and a pair of 16 inch Poulon Pros. Both include extra chains. He also has 3 bureaus available for $40 a piece. To inquire further, call (413) 404-0516.

2) Mike is looking for an inexpensive vehicle that could carry a wheelchair. If you can help him out, call (413) 528-9470.

3) Norm STILL has a 3 cubic foot chest freezer priced at $75 and a small wood stove for best offer. For more information, phone (413) 854-4478.

4) Don STILL has a CD player for the incredible price of only $20. Call (413) 854-8961.

5) Florence has an assortment of Easter decorations from $ 2 and up. She also has a vintage selection of gowns from the 1970's, a mahogany frame from a small baby grand piano that could also double up as a coffee table and various 70's ski and tennis posters all available for best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-4887.

6) Bob the biker up in Housatonic has a FX-18 black, orange and white Moto Fox helmet, extra large with fox head insignias for the firm price of $150, a Honda 600 silver wings windshield also priced firm at $100 and a 1998 Honda Helix scooter for $2,500 firm. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

7) Louie checked in from Alford as he has an oak dresser and a washer-dryer both priced at $150 each, a system 2 aluminum ladder for only $125 and a 4 by 8 4 wheel dump trailer. Call him at (413) 329-9465 to discuss prices on the final item mentioned.

8) Ellen has a wood stove with glass doors and metal pipings available for best offer. For more details, give her a call at (413) 528-0943.