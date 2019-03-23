Trading Post items for March 23

1) Frank STILL has a pair of 14 inch Ryobi and 2 16 inch Poulon Pro chainsaws. Both include extra chains as they are priced at $75 a piece. He also has 3 bureaus at $40 a piece. If interested, call (413) 404-0516.

2) Jim has an assortment of baseball cards including a 1967 Carl Yastrzemski Triple Crown Jersey Card for the incredible price of $40, also a 1960 card from Yaz's rookie year available for only $50, A vintage Whitey Ford and Ernie Banks card, both also priced at $50 a piece. To inquire further, call (413) 528-3473.

3) Pat in Sheffield is looking for a manx or American bobtail cat or kitten. If you can help her out, please phone (413) 530-6078.

4) Doreen has a Nautilus eliptical machine for the incredible price of $300 or she'll take best offer on this item. For more information and to arrange pick-up in Sheffield, call (413) 229-3494.

5) Keith has a 1986 Honda elite scooter style motorcycle which needs a new battery. He'll take $350 or best offer. For more details, please call (413) 229-2469.