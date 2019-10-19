Trading Post Items for Oct 19

1) Jennifer got things going as she is selling a Budaris Lagano G-115 oil burning furnace completely assembled with a 275 gallon horizontal oil tank priced at $2,500 or she will take best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0097.

2) Tom in South Egremont also has a pair of items including a Oxy-Arctylene cutting torch with mid-size tanks (almost in full capacity) gauges, hoses and cart included for only $225 and a 2017 Cargo Mate V-nosed 6 foot long, 4 foot wide and 4 and a half foot high enclosed trailer with barn door sale priced at only $1,500 or he will take best offer on any or both of these featured items. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

3) Norm has a unique wood stove available for pick-up in Great Barrington for the incredible price of only $50. If interested, call him at (413) 854-4478.

4) Pierre checked in from beautiful Becket as he is looking for "pyrex" related items and he is still in search of vintage advertising signs. If you can assist him in his quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

5) Prime Cuts in Great Barrington still has a pair of hearing aids that were left at the barber shop last week. To inquire further, call (413) 644-8876.

A reminder, Bob Blanchette checks in from Hobby World located on route 8 at the Cheshire-Adams line. Tune in every Saturday after 9:30 am to find out the happenings that are going on at his unique shop in the beautiful Berkshires.