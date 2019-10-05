Trading Post items For October 5

1) Bill checked in from Glendale as he has a Jotul F-3 wood stove with screen available for best offer and a wood splitter priced firm at $300. For more details, call (413) 298-3237.

2) Al has an axle for a snowmobile trailer available for $50 or he will take best offer. Give him a call at 1-518-428-2618.

3) Louie has a John Deere X-530 hydro static garden tractor for sale including a 4 by 8 foot hydraulic dump trailer. Take both or they are available seperately. Call him at (413) 528-0587 OR (413) 329-4965 to discuss a price for one or both of these items.

A reminder, Bob Blanchette from Hobby World has returned to give us a preview each and every week as to what he has available at his unique shop located on route 8 at the Adams-Cheshire line in Berkshire county. Bob is with us for a short segment after 9:30 am every Saturday morning. Look for Hobby World on Facebook or phone (413) 743-7223.