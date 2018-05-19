Trading Post Items For Saturday May 19th 2018
1) Ed is STILL looking for more vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves to add in his collection....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....
2) John is specifically looking for left handed men's golf clubs with accessories...Give him a call at 413-637-4013....
3) Kathy in New Marlboro still has a 2009 Saturn Sky convertible, over 11,000 miles with 5 speed manual transmission for a firm price of $18,000 and a 2011 Cannon Spider RTS motorcycle with over 3,000 miles for only $11,000....She also has assorted trailer racks for $50 a piece and will take best offer for a collection of various 50's and 60's LP's....If interested, call 413-229-3057....
4) Lynn in Sheffield has an assortment of fine feathered friends for sale including baby parakeets for $15 a piece,a female peach face lovebird, only $50 and a female quaker monk parrot with cage for $200....Call her at 413-717-2604.....NOTE: Connecticut residents can not inquire about the monk parrot....Lynn will provide further details....
5) Norm is looking to sell a battery for a riding lawn mower 5 inches wide, 7 and a half inches long and 6 and a half inches high....He'll take best offer for that particular item...Plus, he recently purchased a series of M*A*S*H DVD's and a few are missing from one particular set....call him at 413-854-4478....
6) Terry in New Marlborough has 20 acres of hay free for pick-up....Call her at 413-528-1503....
7) Tom has a series of items for sale including a Big Tex trailer with pull-up ramps....Keep in mind the trailer needs an axle, therefore the price has dropped to $1,000....He also has a John Deere 595 4 wheel drive diesel lawn mower for just $5,900....And if you are looking for a washer and dryer, he's got one free of charge for you in South Egremont....Keep in mind, the dryer needs a new timer....For more information, call 413-528-0076....
8) Jo in Great Barrington has an assortment of hosta plants, only $4 a piece....Call her at 413-528-0263....
9) Grace in Sheffield is still looking to sell a pair of boys size 5 roller blades for only $50 and she has an assortment of camera lenses available for best offer....To inquire, call 413-229-2682....
10) Chris in Ashley Falls has a steel brush cutter and weed wacker available for only $300....If interested, call her at 413-229-8763....