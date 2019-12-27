Tune In For A Community Oriented Saturday AM Chat on WSBS

Community networking: A pair of words that truly take on an important meaning on improving our way of life in this "so-called" 21st century as the key components try to involve more individuals, groups, cities, towns, states and countries to stay connected in assisting those in need. And you can do your part in joining in this promising adventure.

Catherine Palmer Paton recently wrote a piece that was featured in the Lakeville Journal and Millerton News editorial page to bring more attention to this matter. The Falls Village, Connecticut resident is a firm believer that people can work together to achieve these goals even further as these voluntary plans can prevent further danger and other assorted problems that remain rampant in our society. She has contributed to an on-line blog that presents a forum for people to share thoughts, events and ideas to enhance communities in rural and urban settings. You can check this material out by logging on here.

Some of the material she has penned include "The Jewel Story", "The Turtle and The Acorn" an encouraging piece that all ages can relate to and "Remembering Kaelan Alexander Palmer" a moving tribute to her late son who passed away a decade ago and he would have celebrated a birthday on January 6th (3 Kings Day and the feast day of The Epiphany). Her beliefs in these causes also strengthen her mission including KAPP (Kids, Adults, Parents and Plans), Permaculture and is a strong advocate against drunk driving as any get together should assign a designated driver to transport those who imbibed past their limits to bring them home safely to avoid further tragedies on the roads.

Catherine also has ties to south county as the Vassar College alumnus is heavily involved with the Southern Berkshire Toastmasters and is active with Crystal Essence. You can get more acquainted with her as she joins Ron Carson this weekend for the final Saturday Morning Chat in 2019 immediately following The Trading Post.