Turning A Sluggish Local Economy into One That is More Vibrant

The volunteer organization know as Philmont Beautification Inc. is looking at the benefits of creating a community land trust to make the New York town and economy more vibrant.

From the Schumacher Center for a New Economics, we learn a little history about the town of Philmont in nearby New York along with Philmont Beautification, Inc.

Philmont is a village in Northwestern Columbia County, NY with a population hovering around 1,500, and with an active citizenry for its size. Philmont Beautification, Inc. captures that engagement and channels it to benefit the small stores and residents of the area.

60 percent of the homes in Philmont are rentals. Philmont Beautification recognizes that if it can change some of those rentals into homeownership, it would mean a more stable population ready to help transform a sluggish local economy into one that is more vibrant. To that end, the volunteer organization has called a meeting to discuss how a community land trust might help create more ownership opportunities for both homes and businesses.

This meeting will take place on Saturday January 27th from 2-4 PM at the Philmont Public Library. Susan Witt, executive director of the Schumacher Center for a New Economics and co-founder of the Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires will be the speaker. The event is free and open to the public. Visit pbinc.org for more information and directions. Please join us there.