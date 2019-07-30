Upcoming Main Street Car Show (pics from last year included)

The 11th Annual Main Street Car Show is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. This promises to be a fun event as cars will be lined up throughout Main Street in Great Barrington.

Once again the Great Barrington Fire Fighter's Association along with the Great Barrington Fire Department are sponsoring the Main Street Car Show and all proceeds benefit the Great Barrington Fire Department Scholarship Fund. The cost to enter the car show is $10 and there will be the ever popular Favorite 25 awards. Awards will be given out at 8:00 P.M. at the Old Yankee Street Rod trailer.

Speaking of the Old Yankee Street Rods, they will be supplying music to accompany the car show. Plus, we can't forget about your appetite as food & vendors will be stationed along Main Street.

WSBS has produced live broadcasts from the car show for a number of years and we will be back this year broadcasting live from approximately beginning at 4 p.m. We'll have the prize wheel on hand so make sure you look for us and stop by the WSBS booth.

The Main Street Car Show is dedicated in memory of Rodney Mead

Here are some pics from last year's Main Street Car Show. Enjoy.