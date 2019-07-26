Weekend Schedule Adjustments on WSBS For July 27 and 28

There are some revisions to our weekend on-air schedule to cap off the month here on your Home Town Station, so without further ado, let's present the line-up of shows and features that await you on WSBS.

SATURDAY: July 27th

Ron Carson will get your 1st half of the weekend off and rolling beginning at 7 am featuring the BEST mix of music from the 60's through today plus a check of local and national news, sports scores, lottery numbers and your all-important Accu Weather forecast. The 7:40 am birthday roll will air at it's normal time and at some point, he will try to squeeze in a "mystery" single of the day.

An abridged version of The WSBS Trading Post returns to it's old time slot immediately following the 8 o'clock news block where you can buy, sell and trade up to 4 items and let us know if you are looking for something specific and we will try our best to assist you in this all-important quest. Plus, Bob Blanchette from Hobby World will check in with an update as to what is happening at his shop located on route 8 at the Cheshire-Adams line. Please note the show will end at approximately 8:55 am, so check in as early as possible to get your items on the air with us.

A programming note, our resident green thumb Greg Ward will be taking this Saturday off. "Growing Your Garden" returns to our airwaves next Saturday morning at 8:30.

The next GREAT Radio Auction hits the airwaves at 9 am sharp as Dave Isby and Eric Greene drop the gavel and present a plethora of bargains, steals and deals galore as you take advantage of the low priced merchandise available. You are invited to be a part of this fast-paced, action packed show as many items will be offered below retail value. You can keep track of everything that is being offered by logging on to our web site, wsbs.com as that section of the page is constantly updated prior to air time. A programming note: Due to our special presentation of the summer auction, we will not feature a Saturday Morning Chat after the 10 am news.

We are also out and about as our "Main Man" Jesse Stewart heads over to West Stockbridge Town Hall to give us a preview of the Fire Department's 1st annual family fun friendly picnic. Our coverage begins after the 1 o'clock news and the event takes place between 2 and 9 pm.

Round 3 of the arch-rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees will air at 4:05 pm on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game coverage from friendly Fenway begins at 3:05 pm on WSBS, YOUR home for Red Sox baseball all season long. A reminder, Tom Soules' Saturday afternoon show will be pre-empted. He returns for another edition of "The WSBS Ride Home" on Monday from 3 to 7 pm.

SUNDAY: July 28th

Normal programming until 12 noon featuring Boomers Today at 7:30 am followed by Music and the Spoken World, Religious Round Table, Info Track, Talking Birds with Ray Brown, Travelers 4-1-1 hosted by Stephanie Abrams and Larry Kratka's stroll down memory lane, Nothing But Old 45's airs at 11 am.

John Tesh's show will be presented in it's entirety as the program featuring music and intelligence for your life. He has been moved to Sunday afternoon at 12 noon due to our coverage of the great radio auction and Red Sox baseball on Saturday.

The "Rad Show" also gets an afternoon airing as "Back Trax USA: The 80's Edition" will air between 3 and 5 pm due to night time Red Sox baseball coverage featuring round 4 of the arch-rivalry between The Boys From Bean Town and The Bronx Bombers. 1st pitch from friendly Fenway will be thrown at 7:10 pm and our pre-game coverage begins exactly one hour earlier.

NOTE: The Red Sox and Yankees games will not be available for streaming due to Major League Baseball restrictions. All other shows mentioned on this post are available on-line world wide for your listening enjoyment.