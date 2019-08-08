Woman Struck By Car in GB

Great Barrington Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving serious injuries that occurred Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. on Stockbridge Road in the area of Fountain Pond. A female operator called 911 and reported to GB Police she had struck some guardrails in this location. When Great Barrington Police arrived on the scene they discovered that the women while apparently examining her car was struck by another oncoming car.

She was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries. Police are not identifying either the victim nor the other vehicle operator pending further investigation.

Further details will be released by GBPD later today (Thursday).

