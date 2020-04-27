WSBS Daily Deal for Apr. 27

As you know with everything going on, WSBS never had our Great Radio Auction in March! Well, we’re going to be offering special deals for you to take advantage of – first come, first served! If you hear an item you’re interested in, just call (413) 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item!

Today’s (Monday, Apr. 27) Daily Deal is:

A $25.00 gift certificate to Chocolate Springs Café in Lenox Commons! Escape into chocolate at Chocolate Springs Café! Amazing chocolates, decadent cookies, mousse and more. Visit the cocoa-rush bar for that great break away at Chocolate Springs Café! No cash refunds. Yours for just $17! $17 gets you $25 at Chocolate Springs Café right now!

Call 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item! First Come First Served – call or email WSBS now!