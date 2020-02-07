WSBS Pazcki Winners For Fri Feb 7

This past week, our phone lines were buzzing whenever our "Main Man" Jesse and Ron Carson gave that all-important signal for the band to play that world famous "Pazcki Polka Music Montage" and the end result was a total of 20 winners who will indulge in a dozen delicious pazckis courtesy of Big Y World Class markets and the station that LOVES to make YOU a WINNER, WSBS.

In case you need know the definition of a pazcki, here is a small explanation: They are traditional Polish doughnuts consisting of fried pieces of dough shaped into a flattened sphere and filled with apple, raspberry, prune and Bavarian creme (my personal favorite). They will be available to the general public until February 25th (Fat Tuesday).

So, without further ado, let's congratulate our final 4 winners of these delicious treats:

Brad Wilson from Housatonic, John Malumphy who checked in from "Lovely Lenox", Theresa Barrett and Richard Scapian, both calling in from Sheffield.

