WSBS Winter Watch For Mon Dec 30

Here is the latest list of closings, delays, cancellations and postponements for Monday, December 30th:

Otis Town Hall and Transfer Station is closed

Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation and Sheffield Senior Transportation will not be running today

Southern Berkshire District Court and all Berkshire county courts are on a 1 hour delay

Head Start is Becket is open today, no transportation

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority's Administrative Offices are closed today. They will re-open at 8 am on Tuesday

BRTA's fixed bus system will be operating on a normal schedule with delays or detours if necessary

Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires is closed. No after school programs or events today