Your Chance To “Investigate” An Exhibit In NY’s Harlem Valley

Virginia Bradley and Chris Malcomson recently moved to the beautiful Berkshires two years ago from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.as they are presenting recent works for public viewing at The North Elm Home Gallery located at 5938 North Elm Avenue in Millerton, New York.

Bradley's Landing series was completed this past spring as various oil works on canvas were inspired by the locale she now calls home as she presents these paintings with transperancy, water and the night sky all reaching toward the sublime. She also created "Playa Santa Series" in Puerto Rico as the sun was instrumental which acted as an alchemal agent to transport oil paint into film featuring multiple thin, organic layers of poured paint.

Malcomson's "Puerto Rican Water Colour" series also was influenced by his time on the island as the Caribbean Sea contributed to vibrant shades and ephemeral light as the layers painted created atmospheric and meditative paintings. he will also display "Abstract Oils" as he repeats a similar process in multiple works to focus on the use of color as these paintings enhance a living space through their stillness and tranquility.

Now is your chance to "investigate' the beauty of this art work from a very creative pair who are also married in real life. The presentation can be viewed until August 31st as the gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and on Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

For more information on the featured artists, call the gallery during business hours at 1-518-789-384. You can also log on to Virginia's web site by going here. To check out Chris's web page, you can click here.

(The following press release was sent to WSBS courtesy of The North Elm Art Gallery in Millerton, New York for on-air and on-line usage)