Your Donation Will Help Keep Everyone Warm This Winter

As fall winds down, the cold weather is just around the corner and you can assist in keeping those who are less fortunate warm during the winter months. A coat drive takes place at The Back Porch of The Lenox Community Center, located at 65 Walker Street in "Lovely Lenox".

You are invited to drop off gently used and clean coats, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves for men, women and children between now and January 8th, 2021. A reminder:Coats and jackets can be hung on hangers that will be provided by the facility. All hats, mittens and scarves can be put on tables and you are urged to secure mittens or gloves together as a pair. All much-needed donations ensure that everyone is toasty warm this winter in the Berkshire county community.

Keep in mind, this event will be held OUTDOORS as all COVID-19 Massachusetts state guidelines will be enforced. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing is required for everyone in attendance. Due to the pandemic, The Community Center is closed to the public until further notice. Staff is available by phone to assist families and senior citizens during these trying times.

For more details on drop-off times, call (413) 637-5530 OR (413) 637-5535. You can obtain more information on this event and other happenings can be found on The Town of Lenox web site by logging on here.

