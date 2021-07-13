Jazzing Things Up this Weekend In Hillsdale

Howdy Hillsdale! There is always something happening west of us across the border in Columbia county and you can par take in some smooth sounds FREE of charge this Saturday, July 17th as The Hudson Valley Jazz Quartet from Albany, New York will take center stage between 5 and 7 pm at Hillsdale's Hamlet Park, located southwest from the junctions of routes 22 and 23.

Attendees can enter the grounds one hour prior to the scheduled performance as some seating will be available for the general public, however it is recommended that you bring lawn chairs and blankets as an added precaution. Refreshments will be available from area local merchants as you will also assist in bringing local businesses back on track after the year plus COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a stand still. A suggestion: bring your appetite as this would be a great way for you to patronize these establishments. Remember to "Shop Local" as your patronage is essential in their ongoing survival during these tough economic times.

This series of FREE concerts is courtesy of The Hillsdale Hamlet Committee as they teamed up with event promoters, Garrin Benfield and Jason Durant as they both reside in Hillsdale. They have been in the area since 2019, knowing these surroundings offered a commitment to the arts and music.as the project received a unanimous endorsement earlier in march from The Hillsdale Town Board and Hamlet Park.

To assure everyone's safety, COVID-19 precautions will be followed as per The New York State Health Department which means everyone is welcome to attend, but attendees who have not been fully vaccinated should wear their masks and practice proper social distancing procedures.

Come on over and enjoy some great music as we are slowly returning into a sense of normalcy. No doubt, this musical extravaganza is a perfect opportunity to assemble our tri-state region communities in the southern Berkshires, eastern New York and north western Connecticut to band together in a locale that is conveniently located within the friendly confines of Hamlet Park. Two more shows are scheduled in August and September. We'll keep you posted.

For further details, log on the Jams In The Hamlet Facebook page by going here. To learn more about the town of Hillsdale in neighboring Columbia county, log on to their web site.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Main Street Magazine and the town of Hillsdale for on-air and on-line usage)